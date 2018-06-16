Blast hits gathering of Taliban and Afghan security forces in eastern Nangarhar: governor's spokesman

KABUL (Reuters) - A blast hit a gathering of Taliban and Afghan security officials, meeting to celebrate the end of Ramadan fasting season, in the eastern city of Nangarhar on Saturday, officials said.

Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor of Nangarhar, said casualties were feared. No further details were immediately available.

Dozens of unarmed Taliban militants entered cities on Saturday to celebrate an unprecedented ceasefire.