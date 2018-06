KABUL (Reuters) - Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s office on Sunday extended a unilateral ceasefire with Taliban militants, due to end on Wednesday June 20, by 10 days.

FILE PHOTO - Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks during during a peace and security cooperation conference in Kabul, Afghanistan February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

“Afghan security forces can defend themselves against any attack,” Durani Waziri, spokeswoman for the presidential palace, told Reuters.