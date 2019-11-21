Qatar says played role in release of professors held in Afghanistan

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar on Thursday welcomed the release of U.S. and Australian university professors held in Afghanistan and said it had played an instrumental role in their release this week.

“Qatar welcomes these releases as goodwill gestures by the Taliban and the Government of Afghanistan to advance peace and bring an end to war in Afghanistan,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The Afghan Taliban on Tuesday released the professors held hostage for more than three years, completing a delayed prisoner exchange. Qatar is home to the political leadership of the Taliban and has hosted several rounds of peace talks