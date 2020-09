FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, DC, U.S. September 2, 2020. Nicholas Kamm/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will leave Washington on Thursday to travel to Doha to take part in the start of long-delayed intra-Afghan peace talks, President Donald Trump said.

“Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be departing this evening on a historic trip to Doha ... for the beginning of intra-Afghan peace negotiations,” he said.