Pompeo says U.S. welcomes Afghan peace talks starting Saturday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States welcomes the announcement that peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban Islamist group will start on Saturday and is ready to support the process, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

“I urge the negotiators to demonstrate the pragmatism, restraint, and flexibility this process will require to succeed,” Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday. “The United States is prepared to support as requested.”