DUBAI (Reuters) - A Qatari official has announced the “success” of Afghan peace talks held this week in Doha, the Qatari foreign ministry said in a statement dated Monday and published on Tuesday.

“We are very pleased today to reach a joint statement as a first step to peace,” said Mutlaq bin Majid Al Qahtan, the Qatari foreign ministry’s special envoy for conflict mediation, cited in the statement.