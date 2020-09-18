Trump says U.S. dealing well with 'tough,' 'smart' Taliban

U.S. President Donald Trump departs following a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Friday complimented the Taliban for being tough and smart, and he said the United States is dealing well with the Afghan militant group.

“We’re dealing very well with the Taliban,” Trump told a news conference. “They’re very tough, they’re very smart, they’re very sharp, but you know it’s been 19 years and even they are tired of fighting, in all fairness.”