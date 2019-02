FILE PHOTO: Acting U.S. Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan speaks during the Missile Defense Review announcement at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque//File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Any potential U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan will not be done alone but with other allies, U.S. Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan said on Thursday.

“There will be no unilateral troop reduction, it will be coordinated,” he told reporters following a meeting of NATO defence ministers. “We came out of here much stronger and coordinated.”