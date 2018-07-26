Woman with albinism who survived machete attack to climb Kilimanjaro

LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A woman with albinism whose arms were hacked off as she slept with her young son is to climb Africa’s highest mountain to raise awareness of the abuse and violence faced by people with the condition.

Mariamu Staford takes a break while climbing Mount Kenya in May ahead of an expedition to Mount Kilimanjaro to raise awareness of the challenges faced by people with albinism. Men armed with machetes chopped Mariam’s arms off after breaking into her home in 2008. Photo taken May 2018. Credit: Elia Saikaly

Mariamu Staford will join five other African women with albinism in September to conquer Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, which rises nearly 6,000 meters (20,000 ft) above sea level.

People with albinism - a lack of pigmentation in the skin, hair and eyes - are frequently shunned and attacked in Africa.

In some countries, they are targeted for their body parts which are prized in witchcraft for use in lucky charms and magical potions.

Expedition co-leader Jane Waithera said the climb would provide “a platform to amplify our voices from Africa’s highest peak ... as symbols of resilience and empowerment”.

Staford, 38, was attacked in 2008 when men armed with machetes broke into her house in Tanzania’s Lake District as she lay with her 2-year-old son.

After being fitted with prosthetics, she learned to operate a knitting machine and runs a clothes business. Although she has identified her attackers no one has been brought to justice.

“She is totally a true inspiration. She is the face of resilience,” Waithera told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone from Nairobi.

Hundreds of attacks and killings have been reported across the continent in recent years with body parts reported to fetch tens of thousands of dollars in an underground trade centered on Tanzania, Malawi and Mozambique.

Waithera said women with albinism were also targets of sexual violence because of a myth that sex with a woman with albinism could cure HIV/AIDS.

The team, led by mountaineer and filmmaker Elia Saikaly, will use social media during the seven-day expedition to talk about the challenges they face in life.

“The biggest barrier of course is the stigma that starts from the day you are born,” said Waithera, who was abandoned by her mother as a baby and bullied as a child.

Albinism, which affects an estimated one in 15,000 sub-Saharan Africans, increases the risk of sight problems and skin cancer.

All the women taking part are legally blind. They will each have a guide and wear special eye protection.

Waithera, 31, said the team, which also includes a Senegalese musician and Nigerian optometrist, were the strongest women she had ever met.

“We need to let society know that there is no difference between us and them,” she added. “I think we are really going to change mindsets. It’s about time.”