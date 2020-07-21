Commodities
July 21, 2020 / 10:41 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

African Development Bank agrees $400 million loan for Mozambique LNG

1 Min Read

DAKAR (Reuters) - The African Development Bank (AfDB) said on Tuesday that it has joined a global syndicate of banks and other financial institutions to provide financing for Mozambique’s $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project.

The regional development bank said it has concluded its bid to co-finance the project with a senior loan of $400 million.

The Mozambique LNG Area 1 Project, estimated to cost more than $20 billion, is ranked Africa’s single largest foreign direct investment to date. The project will consist of two LNG trains with a total capacity of around 13 million tons per year.

French energy major Total, the operator of the giant Mozambique LNG project, said on Friday it had signed a $14.9 billion senior debt agreement for the project, the biggest project financing ever in Africa.

Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below