Cholera reported in Mozambique's cyclone-hit Beira: Red Cross

GENEVA (Reuters) - Cases of cholera have been reported in Mozambique’s cyclone-hit port of Beira, the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said in a statement on Friday.

“There is growing concern among aid groups on the ground of potential disease outbreaks. Already, some cholera cases have been reported in Beira along with an increasing number of malaria infections among people trapped by the flooding,” the statement said.

Cholera is spread by faeces in sewage contaminating water or food, and outbreaks can develop quickly in a humanitarian crisis where sanitation systems are disrupted. It can kill within hours if left untreated.