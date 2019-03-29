Mozambique confirms 138 cholera cases after cyclone strikes Beira

A motorcyclist rides through pools of water in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai in Beira, Mozambique, March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

BEIRA, Mozambique (Reuters) - There have been 138 cases of cholera confirmed in two neighborhoods of the wrecked Mozambican port city of Beira in the wake of Cyclone Idai, the government said on Friday.

“We expected this, we were prepared for this, we’ve doctors in place,” Land and Environment Minister Celso Correia said.

Although there have been no confirmed cholera deaths in medical centers yet, at least two people died outside hospitals with symptoms including dehydration and diarrhea, Correia said.