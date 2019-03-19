World News
March 19, 2019 / 10:03 PM / Updated an hour ago

Death toll in Mozambique cyclone, flooding rises above 200: president

1 Min Read

A general view shows destruction after Cyclone Idai in Beira, Mozambique, March 16-17, 2019 in this still image taken from a social media video on March 19, 2019. Care International/Josh Estey via REUTERS

MAPUTO (Reuters) - The number of people killed after a powerful cyclone and flooding hit Mozambique has risen to above 200, President Filipe Nyusi said on Tuesday after a cabinet meeting on the disaster.

Cyclone Idai tore through Mozambique and inland neighbors Malawi and Zimbabwe after making landfall last week, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The number of people confirmed dead in Mozambique previously stood at 84.

Reporting by Manuel Mucari; writing by Emma Rumney; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below