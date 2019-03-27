World News
March 27, 2019 / 11:39 AM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Pope to visit Mozambique, Madagascar, Mauritius in September

1 Min Read

Pope Francis leaves after the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis will visit the African nations of Mozambique, Madagascar and Mauritius in September, the Vatican said on Wednesday.

The Sept. 4-10 trip will take him to the capitals of the three countries, Maputo, Antananarivo and Port Louis, the Vatican spokesman said, without giving further details.

Mozambique has been hit by a devastating cyclone and floods that have killed hundreds of people. The area around Beira has been the hardest hit.

Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below