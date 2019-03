Survivors move to high ground at Peacock growth point in Chimanimani, near the Mozambique border, Zimbabwe, March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

BEIRA (Reuters) - At least 293 people have died in Mozambique after a cyclone that led to catastrophic flooding, the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Saturday.

“We’re going to have to wait until the flood waters recede until we know the full expanse of the toll on the people of Mozambique,” OCHA coordinator Sebastian Rhodes Stampa said.