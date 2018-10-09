FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 9, 2018 / 1:15 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Pope to visit Madagascar next year, cardinal says

1 Min Read

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis will visit the African island nation of Madagascar next year, a cardinal from the country said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis talks as he meets youth and the Synod Fathers at the Pope Paul VI hall in Vatican, October 6, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

Cardinal Désiré Tsarahazana, the archbishop of Toamasina, made the announcement at a news conference about a worldwide meeting of bishops, known as a synod, at which he is a participant.

He did not say when the visit would take place but a Vatican spokesman said preparations were “well under way”.

The pope told Reuters in June that Madagascar was among the countries he wanted to visit in 2019.

Vatican sources said the trip would be part of a tour of several African countries. Pope John Paul visited Madagascar in 1989.

Reporting by Philip Pullella, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.