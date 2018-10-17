Factbox: Russian military cooperation deals with African countries

(Reuters) - Russia has signed at least 19 military cooperation deals with governments in sub-Saharan Africa since 2014, when it came under Western sanctions for annexing Crimea and stepped up efforts to diversify its economic and diplomatic partnerships.

The agreements are typically valid for five years renewable and include Russian promises of hardware and training as well as coordination in areas such as counter-terrorism and piracy.

Details of the deals are listed below. The sources are Russia’s defense and foreign ministries unless stated.

* BOTSWANA: August 2018. Commits the two countries to working together on peacekeeping and military training.

* BURKINA FASO: August 2018. Cooperation on countering terrorism. Deal is not yet in force.

* BURUNDI: August 2018. Cooperation on counter-terrrorism and joint training of troops.

* CAMEROON: April 2015. Military and technical cooperation between the two countries, according to Cameroon’s presidency.

* CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC: August 2018. Signed at a state arms exhibition near Moscow attended by the two countries’ defense ministers, Russian news agencies reported.

* CHAD: August 2017. Signed at Russia’s Army 2017 Forum. It includes anti-terrorism cooperation and joint training exercises.

* ESWATINI: February 2017. Supply of weapons, maintenance and other military assistance.

* ETHIOPIA: April 2018. The accord includes provisions for training and cooperation on peacekeeping and counter-terrorism and piracy efforts. Not yet in force.

* GAMBIA: September 2016. Deal signed with the government of former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh.

* GHANA: June 2016. Military and technical cooperation between the two countries. Not yet in force.

* GUINEA: April 2018. Includes cooperation on peacekeeping, counter-terrorism, search and rescue at sea. Not yet in force.

* MOZAMBIQUE: January 2017. Deliveries of military equipment, spare parts and components, according to Russia’s TASS state news agency.

* NIGER: August 2017. Working meetings of military experts and cooperation on military education.

* NIGERIA: August 2017. Includes cooperation on military training, peacekeeping and efforts to counter terrorism and piracy.

* RWANDA: October 2016. Includes provisions for the supply of weapons and other military equipment.

* SIERRA LEONE: August 2018. Supply of weapons and other military equipment as well as the provision of other military technical assistance.

* TANZANIA: January 2018. Arms shipments as well as joint training and research and development.

* ZAMBIA: April 2017. Includes provisions for the supply of weapons and delivery of spare parts.

* ZIMBABWE: October 2015. Supply of weapons and cooperation on producing military products.