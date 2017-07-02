FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Macron vows to 'eradicate' kidnappers of French citizen
July 2, 2017 / 1:52 PM / in a month

France's Macron vows to 'eradicate' kidnappers of French citizen

1 Min Read

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during G5 Sahel Summit at the Koulouba Presidential Palace in Bamako, Mali, July 2, 2017.Luc Gnago

BAMAKO (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that France would "put all our energy towards eradicating" those responsible for kidnapping a French hostage shown in a video posted online by an al Qaeda-linked militant group.

The group called JNIM released a video late on Saturday purporting to show six western hostages abducted in West Africa's Sahel region in recent years. Among those pictured was Sophie Pétronin, who was kidnapped in the city of Gao in Mali in December.

Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Andrew Heavens

