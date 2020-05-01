Technology News
May 1, 2020 / 9:59 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Tencent buys 5% stake in Australian buy-now-pay-later firm Afterpay

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: People visit Tencent's booth at the World 5G Exhibition in Beijing, China, Nov. 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

(Reuters) - Chinese gaming and social media group Tencent Holdings has bought a 5% stake in Afterpay Ltd, the Australian buy-now-pay-later firm said on Friday.

Tencent’s shareholding in the Australian firm was worth about A$390 million ($251.55 million), based on Afterpay shares’ closing level on Friday.

The stake was built from the end of March through April, a filing to the Australian Securities Exchange showed.

(This story has been corrected to rectify stake valuation in paragraph 2 to A$390 million not A$418.5 million)

Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below