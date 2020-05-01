Tencent buys 5% stake in Australian buy-now-pay-later firm Afterpay

FILE PHOTO: People visit Tencent's booth at the World 5G Exhibition in Beijing, China, Nov. 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

(Reuters) - Chinese gaming and social media group Tencent Holdings has bought a 5% stake in Afterpay Ltd, the Australian buy-now-pay-later firm said on Friday.

Tencent’s shareholding in the Australian firm was worth about A$390 million ($251.55 million), based on Afterpay shares’ closing level on Friday.

The stake was built from the end of March through April, a filing to the Australian Securities Exchange showed.

(This story has been corrected to rectify stake valuation in paragraph 2 to A$390 million not A$418.5 million)