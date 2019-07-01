Australia's Afterpay names co-founder Anthony Eisen as CEO in management shake-up

(Reuters) - Australia’s Afterpay Touch Group Ltd said on Tuesday that co-founder and Executive Chairman Anthony Eisen will take over as chief executive officer of the buy-now-pay-later consumer lender from fellow co-founder Nick Molnar.

The shuffle will see Molnar take on the role of global chief revenue officer and report to Eisen, who will relinquish his position as executive chairman.

The move was part of a shift towards a “majority independent board with an independent chair,” Afterpay said in a statement.

Independent director Elana Rubin will take over as interim chair until a new independent chair is appointed.

David Hancock, who was group head of Afterpay following its merger with Touchcorp in 2017, will step down from the board at the end of the financial year.

The payments company has come under the spotlight recently after Australia’s financial crime watchdog ordered an external audit on it over suspected non-compliance with anti-money-laundering laws.

The company has also come under selling pressure after credit card giant Visa Inc unveiled plans to enter the market.