(Reuters) - Australian buy-now-pay-later firm Afterpay Touch Group said on Wednesday that ex-U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers will join its U.S. advisory board, along with former Reebok CEO Uli Becker, and former ModCloth CEO Matthew Kaness.

The company is looking to expand in the United States.