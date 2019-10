(Reuters) - Agera Energy said on Friday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and had agreed to sell its retail assets to Constellation, a unit of Exelon Corp EXC.O.

The bankruptcy protection has been filed in the United States Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York.

(This story corrects headline, paragraph 1 to say Agera Energy, which filed for bankruptcy protection, is not a unit of Exelon Corp)