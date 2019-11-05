Compugroup shortlisted in Agfa Gevaert unit sale: sources

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Belgian digital imaging company Agfa Gevaert (AGFB.BR) has shortlisted Germany’s Compugroup Medical (COPMa.DE) and Ardian-backed Italian firm Dedalus in the auction for its healthcare information technology business, people close the matter said.

A slew of private equity groups also submitted initial bids but it was unclear whether one or two of them remain in the running, they said.

Offers worth less than 800 million euros ($892 million) did not qualify for the second round, one of the sources said.

Agfa, Compugroup and Ardian declined to comment.

Agfa announced plans to carve out the healthcare IT activities as a standalone legal entity in 2017 and began the process this year.

Compugroup, which in 2016 failed with a takeover offer for all of Agfa, last week terminated a share buyback program launched only six weeks earlier.