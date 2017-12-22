FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 22, 2017 / 6:31 PM / a day ago

Vulcan must divest 17 Aggregates USA properties: U.S. statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Vulcan Materials Co (VMC.N) must divest 17 crushed stone aggregate facilities in Tennessee and Virginia in order to acquire Aggregates USA, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement on Friday.

    Under the terms of the proposed settlement Birmingham, Alabama-based Vulcan would divest Aggregate’s 13 rock quarries and yards and four inactive quarries in the two states to Blue Water Industries or another U.S.-approved acquirer, the department said in a statement.

    Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

