Wealth
December 9, 2019 / 9:26 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Ackman's Pershing Square makes new bet on Agilent Technologies

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Billionaire investor William Ackman’s hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management has made a new bet on Agilent Technologies Inc, according to a regulatory filing made on Monday.

This marks the second time Ackman’s $7 billion fund has announced a new position this year, following a purchase of Berkshire Hathaway Inc shares earlier this year.

Agilent Technologies’ stock price jumped nearly 5% in after-hours trading after Ackman’s investment was made public.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below