FDA approves Agios Pharmaceuticals leukemia drug

(Reuters) - Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Friday its oral drug to treat a type of leukemia was approved by the U.S. health regulator.
The drug, Tibsovo, was approved on the basis of an early-stage trial to treat patients with acute myeloid leukemia - a cancer of the blood and bone marrow - whose disease has been resistant to treatment or has relapsed.
There are about 20,000 new cases of acute myeloid leukemia in the United States each year, the company said.
