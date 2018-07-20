FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2018 / 3:02 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

FDA approves Agios Pharmaceuticals leukemia drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Friday its oral drug to treat a type of leukemia was approved by the U.S. health regulator.

The drug, Tibsovo, was approved on the basis of an early-stage trial to treat patients with acute myeloid leukemia - a cancer of the blood and bone marrow - whose disease has been resistant to treatment or has relapsed.

There are about 20,000 new cases of acute myeloid leukemia in the United States each year, the company said.

Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

