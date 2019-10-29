Business News
October 29, 2019 / 10:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia's AGL agrees 15-year battery power supply deal with Maoneng

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australia’s AGL Energy Ltd (AGL.AX) has agreed a 15-year deal to buy battery power from Australian-Chinese Maoneng Group to ensure supply and pricing security during peak periods, the companies said on Wednesday.

Maoneng will develop four large-scale batteries with a total capacity of 200MW/400MWh to be operational from 2023 to fulfil the deal.

AGL will be able to call on that supply, which is enough energy to power up to 30,000 homes, for a fixed price over the 15 years.

The deal comes as Australia struggles to cope with variable wind and solar power and ageing coal-fired plants that are often overloaded during the hot summer months, leading to widespread shutdowns and price spikes for consumers.

“Australia’s energy market is undergoing significant changes and large-scale batteries like these will be pivotal in providing firming capacity in the shift between baseload power and renewables,” AGL Chief Executive Brett Redman said in a statement.

Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; editing by Jane Wardell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below