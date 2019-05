FILE PHOTO: The logo of Mexican steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico is seen in Monclova, Mexico August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Alberto Mendez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico, or AHMSA, said on Tuesday that its chairman Alonso Ancira has been arrested in Spain, saying it did not know why.

The detention comes after the Mexican finance ministry’s financial intelligence unit on Monday froze AHMSA’s bank accounts.