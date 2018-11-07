Ahold Delhaize CEO says robots to speed up U.S. deliveries

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Ahold Delhaize’s chief executive on Wednesday confirmed the Dutch retailer will partner with start-up Takeoff to build small, automated warehouses to speed order picking and cut delivery times from its U.S. stores.

In as push to compete with online competitors like Amazon, Kroger and Albertsons, a pilot center will start operating at one of Ahold Delhaize’s Stop & Shop stores in Connecticut this year.

“We feel that with a robotised solution we can optimize those picking costs and be closer” to customers, Chief Executive Officer Frans Muller said in an interview.