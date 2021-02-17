Ahold Delhaize CFO sees Bol.com sales hitting 5 billion euros in 2021

FILE PHOTO: The Ahold Delhaize logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Zaandam, Netherlands August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Eva Plevier/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Ahold Delhaize, which operates supermarkets in the United States and Europe, expects sales at its Dutch online retailer Bol.com to hit 5 billion euros in 2021, its CFO said on Wednesday.

“Last year, our goal was 3.5 billion, we hit 4.3 billion. Now for 2021 we are going to call out the 5 billion mark in terms of what we want to achieve there,” Chief Financial Officer Natalie Knight said in an interview.

Overall, the company sees online sales rising 30% in 2021, after surging 85% in the fourth quarter of 2020, Knight said.