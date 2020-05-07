Ahold raises U.S. online sales growth forecast to 50% from 30%

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Food retail giant Ahold Delhaize expects its U.S. online sales to increase by 50% in 2020, up from a previous forecast of 30%, its chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.

“We see an acceleration of our online sales, we also see changing customer behaviour, and we also feel that a part of the increase of online sales with our customers is sticky.

“For the full year in the U.S. we see 50% growth,” he said in an interview.

The company maintained its 2021 online group sales target of 7 billion euros ($7.55 billion), he said.