Ahold first-quarter earnings rise, roughly in line with estimates

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Ahold Delhaize, which operates supermarkets in the United States and Europe, said on Wednesday its first-quarter net income rose 2.4 percent, lifted by upbeat growth in online sales and the Netherlands.

Net income in the latest three-month period came in at 435 million euros ($487 million) at constant exchange rates. Analysts polled by the company had forecast net income of 440 million euros on average.

Sales rose 1.5 percent to 15.9 billion euros in the quarter, also in line with expectations.