Supermarket operator Ahold Delhaize's fourth-quarter earnings meet estimates

The Ahold Delhaize logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Zaandam, Netherlands August 23, 2018. Picture taken August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Ahold Delhaize, which operates supermarkets in Europe and the United States, on Wednesday said its core earnings rose 9.5 percent in the fourth quarter, bolstered by strong online sales growth, meeting market expectations.

Ahold’s underlying income increased to 691 million euros ($786 million) in the three months through Dec. 31, it said in a statement.

Analysts polled for Reuters had on average expected underlying operating income to rise 9.4 percent to 690 million euros, from 631 million euros a year earlier.

Ahold, which operates the ‘Stop & Shop’ and ‘Food Lion’ chains in the United States, confirmed its 2019 target of 750 million euros in gross synergies from the merger with Delhaize. It expect additional 540 million euros in savings in 2019.

It gave no update on plans to bolster its U.S. operations through acquisitions, to help it take on competitors such as Kroger, Walmart and Amazon in the race to win online customers.

Group net consumer online sales rose 25.8 percent to 1.1 billion euros in the quarter, with the Netherlands seeing high growth of 28 percent and the U.S., where it generates two-thirds of business, up 15.8 percent at 203 million euros.

It repeated that it expects full 2019 group margins to be in line with 2018 and that underlying income per share from continuing operations is expected to grow in the high single digits.

In January, Ahold said in a trading update that its fourth-quarter sales increased to 16.5 billion euros ($18.76 billion).