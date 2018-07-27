FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2018 / 7:07 AM / in 3 hours

'Endless' capital buffer demands could impact dividends: AIB CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Plans by Allied Irish Banks to return excess capital to shareholders remain on track after regulators forced lenders to set aside an extra buffer but any increase in those demands would force a review, the company said on Friday.

“Even absorbing the countercyclical buffer, our continued (plan) is to develop the dividend, hit the normalized level and then the capital is available for shareholders,” AIB Chief Financial Officer Mark Bourke told Reuters in an interview.

“I would make the point though that you cannot have an endless increase in buffers without it pushing it,” he said, adding that “we’d be back to review” if there were further increases in the two main buffers set down by the country’s central bank.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Edmund Blair

