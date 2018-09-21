AIG to acquire Glatfelter Insurance Group

(Reuters) - Insurer American International Group Inc (AIG.N) said on Friday that it will acquire Glatfelter Insurance Group, a York, Pennsylvania-based insurance broker and company.

The privately owned Glatfelter provides services for specialty insurance and has underwriting capabilities that will help boost AIG’s general insurance business, AIG said.

Glatfelter employs about 3,000 brokers and has expertise in niche insurance coverage, AIG said.

AIG expects to close the deal during the fourth quarter of 2018, it said. Terms were not disclosed.