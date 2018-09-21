FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2018 / 1:41 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

AIG to acquire Glatfelter Insurance Group

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Insurer American International Group Inc (AIG.N) said on Friday that it will acquire Glatfelter Insurance Group, a York, Pennsylvania-based insurance broker and company.

American International Group Inc (AIG) Chief Executive Officer, Brian Duperreault poses in this photo provided August 29, 2018. AIG/Handout via REUTERS

The privately owned Glatfelter provides services for specialty insurance and has underwriting capabilities that will help boost AIG’s general insurance business, AIG said.

Glatfelter employs about 3,000 brokers and has expertise in niche insurance coverage, AIG said.

AIG expects to close the deal during the fourth quarter of 2018, it said. Terms were not disclosed.

Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Phil Berlowitz

