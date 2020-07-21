AIG headquarters leaves financial district for midtown Manhattan

The AIG logo is seen at its building in New York's financial district March 19, 2015. American International Group Inc shareholders will seek final approval of $970.5 million in settlements resolving claims the company misled investors ahead of the 2008 financial crisis. AIG has agreed to pay $960 million, while its auditors at Price Waterhouse Coopers have agreed to pay $10.5 million. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - American International Group Inc (AIG.N) will relocate its global headquarters in New York City, moving out of the financial district after more than three decades, the U.S. insurer said on Tuesday.

The company will move its headquarters to 1271 Avenue of the Americas and will also consolidate its remaining New York City area footprint between two new locations, including one at the Goldman Sachs Tower at 30 Hudson St in Jersey City, New Jersey.

AIG plans to move into the new offices in 2021.