Easyjet drops out of bidding for bankrupt Aigle Azur

An Airbus A320-200 aircraft, operated by EasyJet, lands at Orly Airport near Paris, France, September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - Easyjet (EZJ.L) has withdrawn from the bidding process for bankrupt French airline Aigle Azur, a spokeswoman for the British low-cost carrier said on Thursday.

The low-cost operator was among 14 bidders for the collapsed airline’s assets after submitting an “expression of interest” for its operations based at Paris Orly airport. Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) also pulled out on Thursday.

“Easyjet has taken the decision to withdraw from the submission process to acquire parts of Aigle Azur’s operation,” the company spokeswoman said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

The low-cost airline “remains committed to France” and to the 19 routes it currently operates from Orly, she added.