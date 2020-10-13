Aimmune shareholders accept $2 billion Nestle tender offer

FILE PHOTO: Capsules of Palforzia are shown containing pharmaceutical grade peanut powder, for use in oral immunotherapy among patients with peanut allergies, manufactured by Aimmune Therapeutics, based in Brisbane, California, in this handout obtained by Reuters on February 5, 2020. Aimmune Therapeutics/Handout via REUTERS

ZURICH (Reuters) - Aimmune Therapeutics Inc AIMT.O shareholders have backed Nestle's NESN.S $2 billion offer to gain full ownership of the first U.S.-approved peanut allergy treatment, which has struggled with a slow launch due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Including shares it already held, Nestle controlled around 84% of the outstanding shares as of the $34.50 per share offer’s expiration date. “The minimum tender condition to the consummation of the offer set forth in the offer to purchase has been satisfied,” Nestle said.