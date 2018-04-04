FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2018 / 8:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

J.M. Smucker to buy Ainsworth Pet Nutrition for $1.7 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - J. M. Smucker Co (SJM.N) said on Wednesday it would acquire pet food and pet snacks maker Ainsworth Pet Nutrition in an all-cash transaction for about $1.7 billion to strengthen its pet food portfolio in an fast-growing pet food market.

FILE PHOTO: Containers of Smuckers's Jam are displayed in a supermarket in New York City, U.S. February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The deal comes nearly a month after rival General Mills Inc (GIS.N) said in February it would buy Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc (BUFF.O) for about $8 billion.

The pet food and pet snacks market generates over $30 billion in annual retail sales in the United States, J. M. Smucker said.

The company said it expects annual cost synergies of $55 million within first three years and net sales of about $800 million in the first full year, following the deal.

    J. M. Smucker also said it plans to explore options for its U.S. baking business, including a sale.

    The baking business, which includes brands like Pillsbury and Martha White, is expected to generate net sales of about $370 million this fiscal year.

    J.M. Smucker’s shares were up 1.6 percent at $123.70 in after-market trading.

    Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

