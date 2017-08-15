FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German minister sees no cartel problems with Air Berlin asset sale
August 15, 2017 / 1:00 PM / 2 months ago

German minister sees no cartel problems with Air Berlin asset sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt said he does not expect the likely sale of parts of Air Berlin (AB1.DE) to Lufthansa and to other airlines to cause cartel problems after Air Berlin filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday.

“There is no transfer of Air Berlin as a whole to Lufthansa, there are parts of the business that will go to Lufthansa and there are interested parties for other bits of the business so we do not expect cartel difficulties,” Dobrindt told reporters.

He also said the German government had learned of Air Berlin’s situation on Friday night.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Michael Nienaber

