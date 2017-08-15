Easyjet part of talks for Air Berlin assets: source

easyJet counters are seen at Nice Cote D'Azur international airport Terminal 2 in Nice, France, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Easyjet (EZJ.L) is in talks to buy assets from insolvent Air Berlin (AB1.DE), a person familiar with the matter told Reuters, adding that the talks centered on the German airline’s slots.

“The goal has been to keep out Ryanair,” the person said in reference to negotiations.

Easyjet declined to comment.

The German government had said earlier that Air Berlin was in talks with Lufthansa and another airline, which it did not name.