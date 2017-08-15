FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Easyjet part of talks for Air Berlin assets: source
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 15, 2017 / 1:44 PM / in 2 months

Easyjet part of talks for Air Berlin assets: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

easyJet counters are seen at Nice Cote D'Azur international airport Terminal 2 in Nice, France, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Easyjet (EZJ.L) is in talks to buy assets from insolvent Air Berlin (AB1.DE), a person familiar with the matter told Reuters, adding that the talks centered on the German airline’s slots.

“The goal has been to keep out Ryanair,” the person said in reference to negotiations.

Easyjet declined to comment.

The German government had said earlier that Air Berlin was in talks with Lufthansa and another airline, which it did not name.

Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Addtional reporting by Victoria Bryan; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kathrin Jones and Madeline Chambers

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.