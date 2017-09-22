FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German bridge loan for Air Berlin not yet exhausted: Economy Ministry
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 22, 2017 / 10:07 AM / a month ago

German bridge loan for Air Berlin not yet exhausted: Economy Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Insolvent German airline Air Berlin (AB1.DE) has not yet exhausted a 150 million euro ($179 million) bridge loan, a spokeswoman for the Economy Ministry said on Friday.

A Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 aircraft of German carrier AirBerlin takes off towards Stuttgart, Germany, from Duesseldorf airport, Germany, September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

The government agreed in mid-August to provide the loan to ensure that Air Berlin flights continue for a period of up to three months, to return holidaymakers to Germany and secure thousands of jobs.

Beate Baron, spokeswoman for the Economy Ministry, said the loan was being paid out in tranches according to demand.

“The credit has not been exhausted,” she told a regular government news conference, adding she could give no further details as to how much has already been disbursed.

Reporting by Caroline Copley and Joseph Nasr; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.