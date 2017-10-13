Austrian competition authority concerned about Lufthansa monopoly in Vienna

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria’s competition authority BWB sees Lufthansa gain anti-competitive dominance on many routes in Vienna after the agreed takeover of Air Berlin’s Niki unit and plans to voice its concerns in Brussels, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

The German airline signed a 210 million euro ($249 million) deal to buy large parts of insolvent Air Berlin on Thursday, which includes the takeover of the Austrian leisure airline.

“We see an anti-competitive Lufthansa monopoly in Vienna on many routes after the takeover of Fly Niki,” the competition authority’s spokeswoman said. “We will voice our concern about the takeover at the European Commission.”