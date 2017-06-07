Air Berlin sees Lufthansa as potential partner: CEO in Die Zeit

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Air Berlin is on the lookout for a partnership to help secure his company's long-term future and a pact with rival airline Lufthansa among the options, Air Berlin's Chief Executive Thomas Winkelmann told German paper Die Zeit.

"We need to find a partner in 2017, and Lufthansa is one of several possibilities," Winkelmann told the paper, adding that he is reviewing anything which helps to secure Air Berlin jobs in the long run.