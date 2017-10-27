FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air Berlin administrator sees easyJet, Condor talks concluding soon
#Deals
October 27, 2017 / 6:42 AM / in 33 minutes

Air Berlin administrator sees easyJet, Condor talks concluding soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The administrator of insolvent German airline Air Berlin expects talks with easyJet and Thomas Cook’s German airline Condor to reach a conclusion in the coming days, he said on Friday.

German carrier Air Berlin aircraft is pictured at Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany, September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Air Berlin has already agreed a deal to sell a large part of its assets to German rival Lufthansa.

“We are in talks with a second and third bidder. I expect that we can hopefully reach a deal in the coming days, so that we can possibly save a thousand more jobs,” Frank Kebekus said on German TV program Morgenmagazin, broadcast by channels ARD and ZDF.

Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
