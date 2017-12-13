Niki Lauda says still interested in buying Niki

VIENNA (Reuters) - Former motor racing driver Niki Lauda is still interested in buying back the Niki subsidiary of collapsed airline Air Berlin (AB1.DE), but said it would need a fresh start on the basis of insolvency proceeding, he told Reuters on Wednesday.

Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) dropped plans to buy Niki on Wednesday, and Lauda said he expected the airline to file for insolvency within two days as a result.

“Of course I am still interested in Niki,” Lauda said.

“The price one must pay for an insolvent airline is lower than that of one that is still flying,” he said, when asked about how much he was willing to offer.