Talks begin with possible buyers to save Austrian airline Niki

MUNICH/VIENNA (Reuters) - Niki’s administrator began urgent talks on Thursday to find a buyer for the insolvent Austrian carrier after a deal with Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) fell through and with the clock ticking before Niki loses its valuable runway slots.

German flagship carrier Lufthansa scrapped plans to buy Niki on Wednesday due to competition concerns, grounding the airline’s fleet and stranding thousands of passengers in what its managing director said was a “national disaster for Austria”.

A spokesman for Niki’s administrator said the carrier would lose its runway slots in a few days, one of the most attractive assets for possible buyers.

In Europe, when airlines go bust, their take-off and landings slots are usually returned to a pool and redistributed unless a buyer is found for the airline business.

Niki is owned by Air Berlin (AB1.DE), which itself collapsed earlier this year. Air Berlin’s administrator Frank Kebekus said he hoped to agree a deal for Niki by the end of the year.

“If we had that, then we can certainly take another week or two in January to finalize it,” he told rbb-Inforadio.

Three to four parties are interested in taking over Niki, Wolfgang Katzian of Austrian union GPA told broadcaster ORF earlier on Thursday, without naming them.

Before Air Berlin was carved up in October, former motor racing driver and Niki’s founder Niki Lauda offered around 100 million euros jointly with Thomas Cook’s (TCG.L) airline Condor for Niki plus 17 aircraft.

He said on Wednesday that he was still interested but told ORF radio on Thursday that he would try to take over Niki without a partner.

British Airways parent IAG (ICAG.L) has dropped out of the bidding.

PASSENGERS AND STAFF WAIT AND HOPE

Austria’s Transport Ministry estimated that about 5,000 Niki passengers could be stranded in the next two weeks. Many of them will be able to fly home on other airlines, but the ministry has started talks to charter some planes.

It is also in talks to secure a bridge loan for Niki from the Finance Ministry in a bid to save the carrier’s nearly 1,000 jobs, Transport Minister Joerg Leichtfried told Austrian ORF radio.

“There are deliberations to do something with bridge financing, under certain circumstances,” he said, adding talks on the matter were “very, very good”.

Management addressed Niki’s workers at a townhall meeting at Vienna airport on Thursday, which one staff member said ended in a heated argument over their future.

“Let’s wait and see whether we still get our salary... Questions on that were not answered,” Niki technician Sebastian van Ven, who attended the meeting after working the night shift, told Reuters.

He said salaries for November were due to be paid on Dec. 28.

German industry body BDL said German airlines would help return Niki passengers home by offering them available seats on their flights at “rescue fares”. Lufthansa’s Eurowings and tourism group TUI (TUIT.L) are also offering such fares.