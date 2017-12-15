FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2017 / 1:13 PM / in 2 hours

Ryanair eyes purchase of Niki assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Irish low-cost airline Ryanair (RYA.I) is looking into buying assets of insolvent Austrian leisure airline Niki, it said on Friday.

    “Ryanair confirmed today (15th December) that it had contacted the administrators of Niki Luftfahrt GmbH in respect of the insolvency process and the potential purchase of remaining Niki assets,” the carrier said in an emailed statement.

    Niki, formerly part of insolvent Air Berlin, is seeking a new buyer after Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) dropped a bid on Wednesday, forcing it to file for insolvency.

    Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz

