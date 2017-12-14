Thomas Cook considering acquisition of Niki

BERLIN (Reuters) - Tourism group Thomas Cook (TCG.L) is considering a takeover of insolvent holiday carrier Niki, a spokesman said on Thursday, after Niki was left looking for a new investor following Lufthansa’s (LHAG.DE) decision to drop a bid.

FILE PHOTO: A sign is seen outside a Thomas Cook shop in central London, November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

“We plan to increase our capacity in the German market in light of the increased demand,” he said. “We are considering our options, including a takeover of Niki, or buying parts of the airline.”

Thomas Cook and its German airline Condor had been among the initial parties to bid for Niki, part of collapsed German carrier Air Berlin, but lost out to Lufthansa.

Niki filed for insolvency on Wednesday after Lufthansa dropped its bid, citing competition concerns.