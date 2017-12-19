Air Berlin has repaid more than 40 million euros of govt loan - source

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Collapsed airline Air Berlin has repaid more than 40 million euros ($47.27 million) of a 150-million-euro bridge loan it received from the German government after it filed for insolvency in August, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Air Berlin said it had repaid part of the loan on Dec. 15 but declined to say how much.

The Economy Ministry declined to comment on how and when the loan was to be repaid.

The government said last week that it may not recover all of the loan after a deal to sell parts of the airline to Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) fell through.